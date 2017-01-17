LAHORE

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated the Pakistan Railways officials on continuity of railway operation during snowfall in Quetta.

The minister said road and air networks of Balochistan were disconnected during heavy snowfall. Bolan, Khuzdar, and Zhob were completely blocked but railways continued operation. Nawab Akbar Bugti Express, Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail had connected Quetta with country. He added thousands of people reached their destination by train.

