Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas concluded an honour killing case on Monday by awarding the death sentence to one Parveen Rafique on the charges of burning her daughter alive who had contracted marriage of her own choice.

The court has imprisoned one Anees for life, brother of 18-year old deceased girl Zeenat on the charges of aiding (abetment) his mother in burning alive his sister. However, the court has acquitted third accused Zafar Iqbal son-in-law of Parveen.

As per case details, newly-wed bride Zeenat was burnt alive for honour by her parents over contracting love marriage in the Factory Area police limits.

A case was registered on the complaint of victim’s husband named Hassan Khan, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, a motorcycle mechanic by profession. Hassan in his statement contended that he contracted love marriage with Zeenat on May 29, 2016, through a local court. After a few days of marriage, Zeenat’s cousin Zafar Iqbal visited his house and asked her to go back home so that marriage ceremony could be held in a proper way.

On the day of the incident June 6, 2016, Hassan Khan got information that his in-laws were subjecting his wife to torture.

He rushed there along with his father and witnessed that his brother-in-law Anees and mother-in-law were setting her ablaze. As a result, she received multiple burns and died on the spot.

Police after being informed reached the scene and collected evidences. Police registered a case against three suspects, including the victim’s mother, brother Anees and brother-in-law Zafar Iqbal, under Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 336/8 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Later, autopsy report revealed that the girl was tortured and tied to a bed. The report stated that Zeenat had rope marks around her neck. When she was set on fire the girl was still breathing, as traces of smoke were found in her respiratory tract, the report added.

Zeenat’s entire body except her feet had scalded. No traces of poison were found in her stomach, the report said.

