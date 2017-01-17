The Karachi University's Director Admissions Dr Khalid Iraqi on Sunday notified that admission lists pertaining to Evening Program Admissions 2017 have been announced.

Successful candidates are directed to submit their admission fees from January 16 to 19 from 3pm to 7pm at Camp Office of the Directorate of the Admissions located at the Gymnasium Hall at the campus. However those who have objections can obtain the claim form for Rs500 from UBL Bank, KU branch between the dates January 16 to January 19.

