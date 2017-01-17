Employees of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) who claim they have not been paid salaries for the past four months have announced plans to register a protest at the authority's Civic Centre office on Tuesday (today).

The workers have threatened to lockout all officers from the KDA headquarters and said they would lock down the office of KDA Director General Nasir Abbas.

“No one will be allowed to enter the Civic Centre,” said KDA labour union leader Ashfaq Chishti, who is protesting along other workers against KDA Director General Nasir Abbas.

“The employees will close down the office of the KDA DG as well.” Chishti said there were 4500 KDA employees and the monthly budget was Rs200 million.­

