PESHAWAR: Speakers at a condolence reference on Monday paid glowing tributes to the former vice-chancellor of University of Peshawar Dr Abdul Mateen for his academic services.

Jointly arranged by the University of Peshawar and the Hamdard Foundation, the event was attended by family members and relatives of the deceased, faculty members and students of the university.

In his speech, University of Peshawar Vice-chancellor Dr Rasul Jan lauded the services of the former vice-chancellor. He said Dr Mateen was the 12th vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar.

He, during his term, played a great role for curbing cheating during examination and this is the reason that the examination system in the university was the best among public sector universities in the country.

Chairperson of Hamdard Foundation Sadia Rashid said that Dr Mateen was like an institution. He rendered great services for the country in the capacity of deputy envoy of the United Nations, she added.

Widow of the deceased said that he was the best husband and an exemplary father. Former chief secretary of KP Abdullah said that Dr Mateen introduced the research culture in the University of Peshawar. He said being a social scientist, he played a great role for creating awareness among the students and fellow countrymen. Dr Qibla Ayaz also spoke on the occasion.

0



0







Dr Abdul Mateen remembered for academic services was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179642-Dr-Abdul-Mateen-remembered-for-academic-services/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dr Abdul Mateen remembered for academic services" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179642-Dr-Abdul-Mateen-remembered-for-academic-services.