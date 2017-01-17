PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Monday stopped Directorate of Small Dams from opening tenders for construction of small dams in Haripur and Nowshera districts till next orders.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stopped the tendering. The bench issued notice to Directorate of Small Dams to submit reply in a writ petition filed by two companies, including Aurangzeb and Sons Company and Brothers Construction and Builders.

The petitioners lawyers including Qazi Muhammad Anwar, Fida Gul and Umar Farooq Miankhel submitted that the Directorate of Small Dams without any reason declared the petitioner companies as disqualified for taking part in the bidding for the project of Rs630 million of small dams in the districts.

They submitted that despite the PHC directives the petitioners were not included the in the bidding process. The lawyers said tender would be open today (Tuesday) and requested the court to stay the process till inclusion of the petitioners in the tender opening process.

