Rawalpindi

An award ceremony in recognition of the people relating to the field of drama and film belongs to the Potohar region was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Naheed Manzoor, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and other guests of honour conferred awards on Naseem Arif, Shahnaz Khan, Farooq Abbas, Shahzad Pappu, Shabir Mirza, Batin Farooqi, Hameed Babar, Imtiaz Ali Kashif, Anjum Malik, Shahzada Ghaffar, Naeem Bubba, Shahid Kodo,Syed Aal-e-Imran, Imran Rushdi, Naeem Khan, Rizwana Khan and others.

The notable singers Shakil Awan, Tahir Mughal, Haniza, Imran Rushdi and others added charm in the ceremony by their melodious voices. Shahzad Pappu was the organiser of the award ceremony. Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said people of Potohar have played a great role in art and culture and represented Pakistan.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that the Council always appreciated the services of these artists. He said that they were not only the asset of this region, but also a great asset for the country. The artists also presented funny skits that entertained the audience.

0



0







Award ceremony held at RAC was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179635-Award-ceremony-held-at-RAC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Award ceremony held at RAC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179635-Award-ceremony-held-at-RAC.