Pakistan is not only facing the serious problem of shortage of electricity, but the country is now facing the shortage of gas as well. The people have to put with loadshedding of electricity and loadshedding of gas as well. In Punjab, the gas shortage has disrupted the lives of the people. For many hours in a day, there is no availability of gas. The people cannot even light up their stoves. This means that a lot of households cannot cook food. What annoys the people is the fact that the government is not able to solve the ongoing gas crisis. Taxes and utility bills are paid regularly still the people are deprived of the basic facilities.

Gas loadshedding is stressing out the lives of the people. The government is requested to do something about the serious problem.

Malik Amer Hanif

Rawalpindi

0



0







Out of gas was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179604-Out-of-gas/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Out of gas" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179604-Out-of-gas.