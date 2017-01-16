Case against Salman Haider, four other bloggers requested under blasphemy law

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Society of Pakistan has requested for registration of a case against the lecturer of the Fatima Jinnah University Salman Haider and four other bloggers under the blasphemy law.

The application to register the case has been filed by Muhammad Tahir on the behalf of the civil society with the I-9 Police Station of Islamabad. It has been requested in the application to file a case under Section 295C and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorist Law.

Senior advocate Supreme Court Tariq Asad, who is President of the Shuhada Foundation and lawyer in Lal Masjid cases, has been appointed as the counsel for the Civil Society of Pakistan.

SHO Industrial Area, Inspector Khalid Mahmood Awan, has admitted that an application has been received by the Civil Society of Pakistan to file a case against a lecturer of the Fatima Jinnah University, Salman Haider, and four other bloggers. He said the application has been forwarded to the legal branch to seek legal opinion. An FIR would be registered after getting legal opinion.

