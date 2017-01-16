The Met Office has forecast cold weather to persist in Karachi for a couple of more days. The weather in the city in the next 24 hours will remain dry. The official said the minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius during this period.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity on Sunday morning was 77 percent and 49 percent in the evening.

0



0







Met Office report was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179388-Met-Office-report/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Met Office report" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179388-Met-Office-report.