LOS ANGELES, California: Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off on May 6 in one of the biggest fights in Mexican boxing history, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Friday.

Mexico’s two most popular boxers will meet at a site to be determined on the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo — a traditional weekend for major fights involving that country’s boxers. The fight is expected to take place in the US, possibly Las Vegas or Dallas, Texas.

Alvarez, the former middleweight world champion, and Chavez, who also once held a world title at 160 pounds, will meet at a catch weight of 164.5 pounds.

