JI councilor shot dead in Dir
January 15, 2017
Peshawar
TIMERGARA: A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) councillor from Anangoro Village Council in Munda Tehsil in Lower Dir was shot dead by unidentified attackers in the limits of Munda Police Station on Saturday.
Police said councillor Hatham Khan was riding his bike when unidentified assailants opened fire at him killing him on the spot.
Motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. The Munda police registered a case launched investigation.