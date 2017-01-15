Around 353 students awarded degrees

Islamabad

The Isra University conferred degrees to as many as 353 students of Medical Sciences, Electronics Engineering, Physical Therapy, Nursing, Vision Sciences and Medical Lab Technology, at the first convocation of the University held here on Saturday, says a press release.

HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest and PMDC President Prof. Dr. Shabbir Hussain was guest of honour on the occasion.

At the convocation, out of 353 graduates, 252 received Bachelor degree in Medical Sciences, Physical Therapy, Vision Sciences, BS MLT and Nursing, whereas, 48 postgraduate degrees were awarded in different programmes of medical and allied medical sciences. In addition, 49 received Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering & Electronics. Apart from this, four students were also conferred upon a Ph.D in Allied Sciences & Medical Sciences.

While talking, Isra University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi said that we must get ready for globalisation, which is like the river that has burst its banks. He advised that we must learn swimming or else we will be drowned. As a parting message to the students, he said, ‘Work hard to achieve your goals. I want you to become great, as we are optimistic in you. You are the leaders of tomorrow, so get yourself ready to address the challenges of the future.’ He went on and reminded the students their goal as educated citizens, ‘to uphold the image of your country, by letting the world know that we are a peaceful nation.’

In his address, he also shared the tremendous progress shown by Isra University and the various achievements made over the years. In his closing remarks, he congratulated the graduating students and expressed his good wishes for their future endeavours.

At the end, HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and PMDC President Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi awarded gold and silver medals to the outstanding students for securing positions in their relevant Faculties and Departments.

Qurat ul Ain, a graduate of MBBS programme received a gold medal in the Faculty of Medicine & Allied Medical Sciences whereas, she also received a Silver Medal in the Division of Clinical Sciences; Atiya Imitaz, a graduate of MBBS received a Silver Medal in Division of Basic Sciences and Iqra Akram, a graduate of DPT program, received a Gold Medal in the Faculty of Doctor of Physical Therapy, whereas, she also received Silver medal in the top position holder.

Usba Asghar, a graduate of BS (Nursing) programme received a Silver Medal in the Faculty of Medicine &In addition, Mubark Hussaain, a graduate of BS (electronics) received a Gold Medal in the Faculty of Engineering, Science & Technology. Whereas, he also received a Silver Medal in the Department of engineering; Ikram Ullah, a graduate of Bs.MLT programme received a Silver Medal in the Faculty of Medical Sciences; Ehtisham ul Haq, a graduate of BS (Vision Sciences) programme received a Silver Medal in the Department of Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation; Malik Umair Basita, graduate of BS (Electronics) programme received a Silver Medal in the Department of Computer Electrical Engineering.

The guests also encouraged and urge the students to come up to the expectations of the nation. Votes of thanks by Prof. Dr. Umar Ali Khan, PVC Medical Sciences to the dignitaries other faculty members, parents and congratulated students who were presented in large number after that the Chancellor declared the convocation closed.

0



0







Around 353 students awarded degrees was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179229-Around-353-students-awarded-degrees/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Around 353 students awarded degrees" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179229-Around-353-students-awarded-degrees.