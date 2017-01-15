Bike ambulance to be launched in 9 divisions: CM

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced the launch of the motorbike ambulance service in nine divisional headquarters and said the service comprising 1,000 motorbikes would be started in all divisional headquarters and recruitment of staff has started.

He said the motorbike ambulance service should be connected to hospitals. He expressed the views when former Member of Parliament of Scotland Hanzala Malik called on him Saturday and presented a gift of 10 motorbike ambulances.

The chief minister also witnessed the mock first aid and rescues operation conducted by staff of Rescue 1122 to save an injured person through motorbike ambulance and commended the expertise of the staff. The chief minister thanked Hanzala Malik and other members of his delegation for the gift.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to make available mobile workshops for availability of equipment for launching motorbike ambulance services and mobile workshops should be out-sourced. He said that the training of master trainers for motorbike ambulance service should be arranged from Scotland. He said that the motorbike ambulance system would prove very useful to rescue the people facing different calamities, accidents in different mohalas or in blind alleys.

land record: Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Saturday to review implementation on the decisions with regard to Punjab Land Record Authority and different other matters.

The meeting decided to computerise the urban land record after the completion of computerisation of rural land record.

The chief minister directed that immediate steps be taken to computerised the urban land record. He directed that land record information be provided at the website of Land Record Management Information System so that the people could access their land record under this latest system and added that the step would ensure transparency as well as eradicate fraud. He said that mechanism should be made to pinpoint the person seeking information besides ensuring access to land record.

He said the Khidmat centres set up under this latest system in all the Tehsils of the province were providing the best facilities to the people. He said that this latest system should be developed with hard work so that the people could be fully sensitised about the effectiveness of this system. He said that complaint redress committees had been constituted at the district level. The meeting decided to give administrative powers of Khidmat centres to the commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

The chief minister said that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would regularly visit Khidmat centres to review their performance, while intelligence and vigilance wing would also be set up to monitor the Khidmat centres. He directed that the Punjab Bank counters be set up at all the Khidmat centres. He directed that immediate steps be taken after making arrangements with Punjab Bank in one week. After setting up bank counters at Khidmat centers, the people will be facilitated and their time will also be saved, he said. He said that firefighting equipment should be made available at Khidmat centre set up in 143 Tehsils of the province. He said a system had been designed to monitor the performance of Khidmat centres on daily basis. A zero-tolerance policy would be adopted with regard to bad services or the complaint about corruption at Khidmat centres. Punjab land Authority has been established to further develop this latest system. All the departments concerned should provide complete support to this authority. No leniency or dereliction in duty would be tolerated with regard to provision of the services to the people, the chief minister said.

Land Record Authority DG Zafar briefed the meeting on headway in this latest system.

US Consul General: US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the matters of mutual interest, including Pak-US relations and cooperation in different others fields.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that PAK-US relations had expanded over many decades and the relations between the two countries were multi-dimensional. He said it was expected that the Pak-US relations would further expand in the coming days.

The chief minister said that Pakistan was fast moving towards the destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said, "We are committed to developing our society as most tolerant and peaceful."

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw said that America gave great importance to its relations with Pakistan. He commended the fast completion of different development projects under Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and said that the public service vision of Shahbaz Sharif was praiseworthy.

