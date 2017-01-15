As many as 78 graduates of the Liaquat National School of Physiotherapy received degrees of Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT), MS and BS, while performance medals in different categories were also awarded at the 4th convocation of the Physiotherapy School of Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College on Saturday.

The convocation ceremony held at the Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College’s auditorium, which was fully occupied by students, parents and the faculty members despite a rainy day. A total of 78 students graduated this year, of whom27 were awarded the DPT (Doctor of Physiotherapy) degree, 18 were awarded the MS degree, and 33 were received BS degree.

The best performance medals were given to nine students, divided into three categories. Among the successful students of the Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT), the first position holder was Sania Naqi, the second position was bagged by Ramsha Khan, and third position was clinched by Umber Nawaz.

In the category of MS, the first position holder was Sidra Inam, the second position holder was Misbah Tabba and the third position holder was Sabiha Kafeel.

In the category of BS Physiotherapy, Ayesha Ahmed clinched the first position, Farhad Fawwad bagged the second position, and the third position holder was Sundas Ahsan. Except one, all the position holders were females.

Dr Syed Hassan Abbas, Principal Liaquat National School of Physiotherapy, in his welcoming address gave a brief overview of the evolving role and responsibilities of Physiotherapists in the advanced healthcare system.

He said the institute was one of the leading schools of Physiotherapy in Pakistan, and till date a total of 1,062 students had been graduated from the Liaquat School of Physiotherapy, and were serving in the leading hospitals countrywide.

Dr Salman Faridi, Medical Director Liaquat National Hospital & Medical College, in his address asked the graduates to uphold the moral obligations of the profession and expressed his confidence that the graduates would rise to every challenge since they had been trained and educated in the best ways.

He stressed the growing importance of Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation in the health care to keep patient happy, healthy and improving the quality of their lives. He further endorsed that the institute provided the students with an extensive education, best clinical expertise and provide an opportunity for continuous improvement and learning.

The vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, Dr Mohammad Qaiser, who was the chief guest on the occasion, expressed his pleasure and satisfaction over the convocation. Speaking to the graduates, he stressed the need for continuing the learning in the professional lives.

Felicitating the graduates on completing their education, Dr Qaiser asked the graduates to realise the privileges and the grand responsibility that this new identity had brought them. He congratulated the graduates on completing their education successfully.

