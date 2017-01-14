Committee on interior & narcotics passes comprehensive acid crime bill

Islamabad

The Sub-Committee of Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control passed the Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2014 on Friday.

The bill was moved by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon, Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtyar, Parveen Masood bhatti, Iffat Liaqat, Isphanyar M. Bhandara, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Shahab-ud- Din Khan, Tahira Bukhari, Farhana Qamar, Leila Khan, Kiran Hiaider and Salman Hanif to criminalise acid and burn related violence by providing fair and speedy trial. Syed Javaid Ali Shah, MNA was the convener of the committee. The other members of the committee were Naeema Kishwer Khan, Muhammad Yusaf Talpur and Salman Khan Baloch.

The legislation is a follow up of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2011 moved by MNA Marvi Memon as Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill 2010 and it was unanimously passed by the previous parliament. This act, for the first time, made acid and burn violence a crime against the state, making it a non-compoundable and non-bailable offence and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the perpetrator besides granting minimum 14 years sentence to maximum life time imprisonment punishment.

As a result of Criminal Law Amendment Act 2011, conviction rate tripled in 2012 reaching 18 per cent but victims of acid violence still face tremendous difficulties in getting a complaint registered under the right section of PPC. The prosecution rate was 35 per cent which meant that justice was not provided in 65 per cent of the cases because of weak prosecution.

In line of this ground breaking legislation which was the basis of the Oscar winning documentary, The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2014 was presented by MNA Marvi Memon to strengthen Criminal Law Amendment Act 2011 which was the first step of a more comprehensive legislative apparel and it alone is not sufficient to prevent acid and burn crimes. As first part of 3 steps legislation apparel towards acid crime eradication, 2011 Act brought amendment in PPC in 2011. Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2014, as a second step, provides the comprehensive legal mechanism and a monitoring board for implementation and it will be followed by the third step resulting into complementary law for control of acid sale.

The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2014 strengthens the court’s ability to convict the criminal, supports the victim, offers a comprehensive investigation mechanism not exceeding more than 60 days and renders legal action against the investigating officer in case of negligence and punishment of defective investigation. According to the Bill, if an acid or burn attack results in the death of any person, the perpetrator shall be punished in accordance with the provisions of existing law.

The bill offers free medical treatment and rehabilitation facility for the acid burn victims by the government. The bill legally binds the medical practitioners to inform law enforcing agencies and take photographic evidence of the injuries as a result of acid attack. It also provides interim monetary relief to victims by the state for expenses/losses incurred in addition to penalizing the aides/abettors as well. The bill outlines to conduct trial of accused in the shortest possible period. It also provides protection for witnesses, legal aid and financial support for the victims and their dependants.

The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2014 recommends the establishment of Acid and Burn Crime Monitoring Board with 33 per cent women representation to ensure and monitor effective implementation of this act. It lays down a comprehensive framework for the funding of the Board.

The Acid and Burn Crime Monitoring Board will consist of Secretary Interior (Chairperson), a representative from Bait-ul-Maal, two parliamentarians, one medical professional with expertise in burn field, a lawyer, a judge, IG police, a NCSW member, a representative from ministry of Industries and production and two members from civil society.

Marvi Memon stated that she was hopeful that just like the previous parliament had passed the 2010/2011 legislation unanimously, the 2014 legislation would also be passed smoothly especially since it was being done in the PML-N government. She stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was very sensitive to women issues and thus she felt that this legislation once passed would help in eradicating the menace of acid and burn crimes.

0



0







Committee on interior & narcotics passes comprehensive acid crime bill was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179070-Committee-on-interior-narcotics-passes-comprehensive-acid-crime-bill/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Committee on interior & narcotics passes comprehensive acid crime bill" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179070-Committee-on-interior-narcotics-passes-comprehensive-acid-crime-bill.