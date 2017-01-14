Tayyaba’s ordeal

Thanks to the child-maid abuse case, the harsh realities of Pakistani society have been exposed. Employing child maids on a 24x7 basis is a common practice in most of the well-to-do families in urban areas. It was sheer hard luck that the family of the ADSJ, which allegedly tortured the 10-year-old Tayyaba, came under the spotlight for something which is not very uncommon. The case ended abruptly after a ‘settlement’ was made between the girl’s parents and the accused. Not only this, the child went missing soon after the settlement.

The Supreme Court, however, took a suo moto notice. The girl was found and brought to the court. This incidence has shown that a few improvements in the child-labour laws should be made at all costs.

Farukh Abbas

Islamabad

