Shahbaz, Hamza condemn attack on Zubair Gull

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif have condemned the cowardly attack on the Pakistan Muslim League (N) UK leader Zubair Gull and his mother at their family home here in East London last week.

Shahbaz Sharif called Zubair Gull over the phone on Thursday evening while Hamza Sharif visited his home. Hamza not only expressed support for Gull, but also demanded arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

Earlier, PM Nawaz Sharif had called Zubair Gull expressing his dismay. Hasan Nawaz Sharif also visited Gull’s home to show support. Shahbaz told Zubair Gull that the whole PML-N stood by him and resoundingly condemned the attack that has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political divide.

The Punjab chief minister hoped that the attackers will be arrested soon and brought to justice. He said there should be no room for violence in politics and those involved in the attack must be arrested and prosecuted.

He appreciated the services of Zubair Gull for the PML-N in some of the most difficult times for the party and said he stood by the ideology of PML-N against pressures and temptations for which he was valued highly. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif met Zubair Gull’s mother and family and conveyed his shock at the attack.

He said everyone in Pakistan was shocked when the news spread about attack on Zubair Gull by a gang of four. Gull said he had no doubt that the attackers wanted to eliminate him and his life was saved only because of his mother who came to his rescue when he fell unconscious after being hit in the head by two masked men just inside his house.

A woman rang the doorbell and when Zubair Gull came out two masked men wearing gloves to cover their DNA jumped on him and started hitting him in the face, head and chest. The PMLN leader said the attack on Zubair Gull was a highly condemnable act which must be thoroughly investigated.

He said Zubair Gull had already given an interview to the police and those named by Mr Gull will be brought to justice. He said it’s important that the full plot behind attack on Zubair Gull was exposed.

Hamza Shahbaz said the whole Sharif family recognised the sacrifices made by Zubair Gull for the PML-N during the era of Pervez Musharraf’s dictatorship. “I was in Pakistan when Pervez Musharraf usurped power and unleashed the worst ever campaign of revenge and intimidation against my family.

I have the first-hand knowledge of how brutal that phase was for Pakistanis and personally for us as family. During that time Zubair Gull led campaign against the martial law dictatorship in the UK and dedicated his resources for bringing democracy to Pakistan.

We can never forget his immense political contribution because at that time not many people were ready to make sacrifices and take a stand for the just cause of Pakistan.” Speaking to this correspondent, Hamza Shahbaz said Pakistan was steadily gaining making economic gains under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the whole world was acknowledging the fact that Pakistan’s economy was growing apace and Nawaz Sharif’s policies had put Pakistan on the right track. Hamza Shahbaz said some negative forces within Pakistan were against the economic prosperity of Pakistan, be it through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or otherwise.

