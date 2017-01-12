Houbara bustard case

LAHORE: Punjab government on Wednesday presented before the Lahore High Court a summary approved by the provincial cabinet regarding issuance of permits to foreign dignitaries, including Qatari royal family members, for hunting Houbara bustard. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was hearing a petition against the hunting permits when Assistant Advocate General Anwaar Hussain submitted the summary and said the hunting of Houbara bustard was allowed lawfully. He said three permits were issued for specific hunting areas in southern Punjab and each permit holder was allowed to hunt 100 birds. However, the law officer said 147 birds had been hunted so far.

Petitioner’s counsel Kaleem Ilyas alleged that the hunting permits were issued prior to the approval by the cabinet. And the cabinet’s decision could not be implemented retrospectively. The law officer said a thorough review of the relevant law delayed approval by the cabinet. A Wildlife Department representative told the court that the hunting of Houbara bustard would not have any effect on the conservation of the protected birds.

The chief justice adjourned further hearing till February 10 and sought a report from Birdlife International on the matter. The petitioner had contended that the permission of hunting Houbara bustard amounted to killing them at all. He said the government violated several international laws by awarding the hunting permits to Qatari princes. Moreover, he said, the government issued the permits without the approval of the cabinet, a mandatory act under the law.

