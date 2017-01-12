KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) organised a PTF Junior Tennis Initiative camp here at DA Creek Club alongside the Westbury Open Tennis to train all the girl participants.

A total of 45 girls took part. JTI Coordinator Farha Riaz, Robin Das, Aftab Khan and Aqeel Shabir were the coaches. Beside this event, STA as a part of PTF junior development programme has also been organising JTI coaching camp here at Union Club for different schools. PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event.

