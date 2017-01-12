Chilly weather affects energy levels, metabolism

Rawalpindi

Chilly weather in winter like the one existing in this region of the country causing changes in energy levels, metabolism and food preference makes it very important to opt for certain cold-weather foods which help in avoiding a number of seasonal health hazards.

The selection of ‘right’ foods and nutrients in extreme cold weather conditions keeps immune system in proper working helping one to fight better against seasonal respiratory infections like colds, flu and sore throat along with a number of other winter-related ailments like the joint pains and heart related problems.

Health experts say that to minimise the bad effects of chilly weather, one should not live on a steady diet of hot chocolate and warm cookies during winter instead fresh fruits and vegetables are the best option to have required amount of vitamins in winter.

It is important that seasonal influence on arterial blood pressure has been demonstrated by various studies among adults, the elderly, and children as well as healthy and hypertensive people. Studies reveal that both systolic and diastolic mean blood pressures show a seasonal peak during winter and trough in summer.

Studies also reveal that body weight varies by season, with obesity being more common in winter months. Similarly overall levels of physical activity are significantly higher in summer than in winter and physical inactivity is strongly associated with cardiovascular diseases. According to experts, better selection of food can minimise the risk of the problems.

Experts say that root vegetables like beets, carrots and turnips are the best option in extreme cold as carrots can give you a boost of beta-carotene and boiled turnips are a great source of vitamins C and A.

Oatmeal is much more than just a convenient breakfast food as it provides nutrients that are essential during winter. Oatmeal is high in zinc, important for proper immune function and soluble fiber that is associated with heart health. Oatmeal is full of nutrients and phytochemicals and it keeps you full and provides lasting energy.

Soup is winter’s perfect food but as long as you avoid cream, salt and beef instead soups with vegetable broth or water as the base and having a lot of vegetables is the best option. Soup prepared with whole grain is much beneficial for health in winter.

Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on importance of diet in avoiding certain seasonal ailments in winter.

Studies reveal that during the winter months, one has limited exposure to the sun and thus food sources of the bone-healthy vitamin become even more essential. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with impaired growth, weakening of the bones and even the risk of heart disease.

Studies say that instead of getting flu shot, the use of broccoli and cauliflower can be a top defense against winter sickness. Broccoli and cauliflower are both high in vitamin C, which is associated with enhanced immune function.

Professor Ashraf said that good quality, low-fat protein diets such as nuts, seeds, legumes, eggs, fish, lean meat, chicken and low fat dairy should be taken with every meal. Physically active people and children should eat an egg daily. People limited to desk job should have it twice a week. Diabetics and heart patients should eat egg white only, he said.

He added that at least half of your diet should be made up of fresh fruit and vegetables. Fruit and vegetables are an excellent source of important vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, C, folate, iron and calcium. Maximum use should be made of orange and guava as these are rich sources of vitamin C. Moreover, several vegetables are known to actually prevent cancer, heart disease and other diseases, he said.

He said dry fruit should be taken in moderation because they contain lot of fats. However, almonds and walnuts are source of healthy fat and may be taken in moderation.

He said that majority of people forget to keep water intake up during winter, yet it is important to drink plenty of water all year around for good health. It is must to drink at least 8-11 glasses of water daily, said Professor Ashraf.

