Experts call for laws, R&D funds to ensure food security

HYDERABAD: Agriculture experts on Wednesday called for laws and adequate research and development funding to ensure food security.

The experts, addressing the 3rd International Conference on Agriculture, Food and Animal Sciences, said substandard processing of food products are causing heavy harms to human beings. Strict policies may be developed and implemented to avoid food-based ailments.

They said food resources are under threats of acute water shortage and deteriorating soil fertility due to change in weather pattern.

Vice Chancellor Mujeebuddin Memon Sehrai at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam said the recommendations, designed during these two-day discussions, will be submitted to the chief minister of Sindh and the concerned authorities.

Sehrai hoped that the federal and provincial authorities should take initiatives to get the recommendations implemented. The presentations given by leading researchers, hailing from different universities of Pakistan and some from abroad, covered topic ranging from dairy products, poultry, seafood, agriculture, vegetables and fruits.

An expert said since the country population is alarmingly increasing there is dire need to improve cropping system to obtain high yield to feed the needy masses. The researchers opposed the conversion of fertile agriculture lands into human settlements. They must be restricted by legislation. Crop rotation should be encouraged to sustain and restore land fertility, they said. Micro and macro finances for agriculture purposes must be conditional. A high level committee should be formed and comprising of researchers, academicians and government functionaries to resolve the issues.

Due to lack of education, the postharvest losses are enormous and food products being wasted. Therefore, community mobilisation through short-term trainings must be encouraged nationwide.

The experts said indigenous livestock breeds are losing their gene pool and a genetic drift has been noted, therefore there is great need for conservation and restoration of production potential of local animal breeds.

They urged public and private sectors to support technology development and adoption to continue protection and production of potential indigenous animal breeds. Dr Ven Huang from China, in her presentation on lotus production, said it provides food for human consumption.

China is among the developed countries of the world, she said. China is also facing serious issues of food security. However, she showed the photographs of research laboratories, equipped with faculties, agriculture projects and products, mainly manufacturing milk powder for infants to keep them safe.

In China, five ministries, namely ministry of agriculture, health, industries and commerce and livestock are dealing with the food security. She said lotus products are healthy and useful for food.

Ismail Kumbhar said non-government organisations should extend education extension programs for sustainable agriculture projects in the country. Javed Aziz Awan, country director Islamic Food and Nutrition Council, said traditionally grown food products through plantation, seed sowing, fruit and vegetable cultivation are lawful and health-friendly, which are better in taste and nourishing for body and keep human healthy.

