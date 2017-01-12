HARIPUR: Eleven power generation units of Tarbela dam has been shut down due to low water level in the lake and power production capacity reached at its lowest.

According to the details, water level of Tarbela dam reached on 1,426.3 feet. Only three power generation units are producing 297 megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity.

The Tarbela dam officials said owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbela power production slid to only 297 megawatts from 3,478 megawatts . Water inflow in the dam was 16,900 cusec whereas outflow from Tarbela dam 8,000 cusec while the water level of the dam reached at 1,426.3 feet. Dam officials also said owing to low inflow of water they decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River, which stood at only 8,000 cusec feet.

