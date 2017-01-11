Man killed in wall collapse

By our correspondent

MINGORA: A man was killed when boundary wall of a house collapsed in the Kabal tehsil in the Swat district on Tuesday, official sources said.They said that one Razaullah was busy in work when a boundary wall collapsed, burying him under the debris. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Gadani fire victims laid to rest in Swat

By our correspondent

MINGORA: The five labourers, who were killed in a gas leakage incident at a ship in Gadani area in Balochistan, were laid to rest in their respective villages in Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday. The bodies of Muhammad Saeed, 47, Saeed Khan, 49, Sabir Khan, 44, Pathan, 35 and Talib Jan, 30 were brought to Swat early in the day. The five labourers were killed when a fire erupted inside a ship in Gadani on Monday morning.

Fire breaks out at gas station

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in a gas station in Chughulpura on Tuesday but did not cause any casualty.According to the Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out at the Ali CNG Station on GT Road after which ambulances and fire fighters were rushed to the spot. The fire fighters put off the fire.

Relief items distributed in Khyber Agency

By our correspondent

BARA: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) distributed non-food items among 140 families in Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber Agency on Tuesday. Fata Disaster Management Authority, Agency Coordinator Officer Zia Afridi said that the non-food items were distributed among poor families in Haji Bismillah Killay in Shahkas.“At least 40 widows received sewing machines and other items,” he added.He said the other items included blankets, towels, soap, heaters and utensils.The official said relief items would be distributed among the poor people in area in future as well.

Hand grenades, bullets recovered

By our correspondent

TIMERGARA: Officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovered hand grenades and bullets from the Laram area in Lower Dir on Tuesday. Official sources said that five hand grenades and 255 12.7mm bullets from the scenic Laram area and registered a case against unidentified criminals.They added that further investigation was underway.

KP CM wants judicious utilisation of LG funds

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed to ensure transparent utilisation of local government funds in Kohistan. He also directed to expedite work on rehabilitation schemes in the district. He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on funds utilization in Kohistan. The chief minister was briefed about the ongoing schemes in Kohistan. He said that the rehabilitation process should be geared up and the ongoing schemes should be completed at the earliest while new schemes should be prioritised on need basis. He added that 100 percent utilisation of local government funds should be ensured.

Pak currency seized at Torkham

By Ashrafuddin Pirzada

LAMDIKOTAL: The Customs officials claimed to have arrested two persons at the Torkham border after recovering Rs4.3 million in cash from them, official sources said on Tuesday. Naeem Khan, Superintendent of Pakistan Customs at Torkham, told reporters that during routine checking, they recovered Rs2.8 million from one Ruhullah, son of Haji Mohammad, resident of Charsadda. Meanwhile, he said they stopped another person identified as Khalil Shah, son of Sarfaraz, hailing from Abbottabad and recovered Rs1.5 million from his belongings. He said the money in both cases was being smuggled to Afghanistan. The two men were sent to the Landikotal lock-up for investigation

Industrial zone to be set up near Swabi

By our correspondent

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that an industrial zone would be set up near the Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway. Speaking at a function at the University of Swabi here, he said that the industrial zone would be linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government made it clear to the federal government that the rights of the province would not be compromised. Asad Qaiser inaugurated the recently-completed block that included cafeteria, multipurpose building and sport gyms. He asked the university authorities to plant more trees on the campus in the current season.

Eight injured in Mingora accident

By our correspondent

MINGORA: Eight persons, including women and children, sustained injuries in a road accident in the Matta tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that eight persons sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle collided with another one at Pir Killay. The injured including Habibullah, Ikramullah, Naz Mina Bibi, Jehan Bibi, Jawad Ali, Ulfat Bibi, Amirzeb and Haroon were taken to a hospital in Matta wherefrom one of the injured was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital due to his precarious condition. The police registered the case and started investigation.

