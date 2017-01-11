Youths’ role sought in curbing cybercrime

LAHORE

Cybercrime is rising due to the increasing use of social media. Youths of Pakistan can play an important role in curbing cyber harassment.

These views were expressed by Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab Bushra Aman while addressing a seminar on ‘Cyber Safety’ arranged by Women Development Department in connection with ‘herTalk’ campaign at Alhamra, here Tuesday.

Deputy Director FIA Cyber Circle Syed Shahid Hassan, Momina Mandeen, Hafsa Shorish of PITB, Nighat Dad and Sonia also addressed the seminar and threw light on the rising trend of use of social media and the problems confronted by women, girls and children due to cybercrime.

Nighat Dad urged women to identify harassment as “any situation where you feel uncomfortable”. She assured the audience that they had rights in digital spaces and that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) clearly defines harassment. Responding to audience criticism of the FIA’s reporting mechanism, Nighat Dad pointed out that those seeking emotional, legal and digital support can call on DRF’s Cyber Harassment Helpline: 0800-39393.

Bushra Aman said that easy access to computer and social media and its misuse had resulted in rise in cybercrime. She said that women and children were facing problems like cyber harassment and bullying. She said that misuse of pictures of women or children on social media and online blackmailing is a cognizable offence.

She said there was a need to make collective efforts to control cyber harassment. She said that promotion of education among women and their social empowerment was essential for controlling crimes against women in the society.

Deputy Director FIA Cyber Circle Syed Shahid Hassan while referring to cyber laws and punishments informed that imprisonment up to three years to seven years and a fine of Rs1 million to Rs5 million could be imposed for online harassment of women depending on the nature of the offence. He said that offices were working in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta for investigation of cybercrimes.

He said that victims of cyber harassment could lodge their complaints at helpline 9911 of FIA’s National Response Centre for Cybercrimes or [email protected] He said that in case of harassment, the victim should take family or friends into confidence and should not succumb to the demands of the blackmailer. He said the affectees should immediately contact the help centre.

skilled workers: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) is training unemployed youths across the province in employable trades.

“Provision of job opportunities for Tevta skilled workers is our priority. One hundred thousand skilled workers will be sent to Qatar in phases,” said Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Tevta chairperson while addressing officers at Government Institute of Emerging Technologies, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said Tevta Punjab would be the major partner to facilitate Qatar for its required skilled workforce.

In order to ensure transparency and quality, all selected manpower will be routed through the placement cell established at Tevta Secretariat.

According to the international market demands, Tevta is launching key courses train youths as drivers, security guards, supervisors, machine/motor mechanics, carpenters, steel fixers, painters, masons, cooks, housekeepers, plumbers, welders, AC mechanics, hotel staff, computer operators, generator operators and others.The Tevta chairperson appreciated the efforts made by the management to train the unemployed youths. The skilled manpower will also be sent to Qatar to work for the construction of stadiums, hotels and other infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Tevta would be in a position to provide bulk of trained manpower required in Qatar and other gulf states, The Tevta chairperson said.

0



0







Youths’ role sought in curbing cybercrime was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178287-Youths-role-sought-in-curbing-cybercrime/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Youths’ role sought in curbing cybercrime" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178287-Youths-role-sought-in-curbing-cybercrime.