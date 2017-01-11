LAHORE

The Lahore High Court yesterday issued notices to Punjab and federal government in a petition challenging constitution of public sector companies and appointment of some Members of Punjab Assembly there. During the proceedings, Sheraz Zaka, a lawyer, had challenged formation of four public sector companies, including Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Lahore Waste Management Company, Lahore Transport Company, Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and Lahore Parking company.

In his petition, the lawyer-petitioner said that under companies ordinance, these companies cannot be formed because it was federal subject.

The petitioner stated that the non-trading companies restricted to one province could only be formed by a provincial law as stated in the fourth schedule of the Constitution. Hence, public sector companies whose operations are confined to one province cannot be formed by a federal law under the companies ordinance 1984. At this, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who took up the matter, observed that if the formation of these public sector companies is declared illegal and unconstitutional the MPAs functioning there as directors would also be restrained from working.

The petitioner argued that there was a duplication of resources and wastage of taxpayers’ money. He argued that deputy commissioners controlling the affairs of local governments while elected local government had also been working. In such situation, the public sector companies’ working is duplication of resources.

The CJ directed the office to fix all the interconnected petitions with directions to Attorney General and Advocate General to assist the court. The hearing adjourned until January 30.

