HANNOVER MESSE-2017

Islamabad

Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production is all set to organise Hannover Messe-2017, Germany, scheduled from April 24 to 28, 2017 with funding support provided by Ministry of Commerce through Export Development Fund (EDF).

EDB has initiated the process of registration of exhibitors from prominent engineering industry and delegates to participate in this Industrial Technology Show where almost 6,500 international exhibitors are participating every year, says a press release.

Pakistan's Pavilion shall be set in the Industrial Supply category where the product showcase for innovative sub-contracting will take place. The objective of this participation primarily is to look for new markets for Pakistan's value added engineering products besides giving an exposure of high quality production technologies and the international norms and standards to our businessmen community.

It is pertinent to mention that EDB revived this event in 2016 after a break of six years and the participants received an overwhelming response and generated quality leads. Many industries received export orders from world over. This year participation is a continuation of the previous event and is expected to bring home much more.

The registration forms for Exhibitors and Delegates are available on EDB's website: http://www.engineeringpakistan.com entitled "Hannover Messe-2017".

