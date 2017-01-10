KARACHI: Larosh Cricket Club qualified for Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi KCCA Zone 2 Invitation League Cricket Tournament 2016-17 quarter-finals when they beat Doab Cricket Club by 71 runs here at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Larosh CC batted first and scored 217-8 in 30 overs. Kamran Hussain (36 runs), Mohammad Zahid (35) and Mohammad Ahad (32) batted well. Asadullah and Saif Mushtaq picked two wickets each.

Doab CC were bowled out for 146 in 25 overs. Arif Baloch top scored for the side with 44 runs. Aurangzaib grabbed four wickets, while Hammad Saeed and Fawad Abbasi took two each.

