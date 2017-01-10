KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Jalaluddin has said that Pakistan’s pathetic performance exposed not only the weaknesses of the team but also the poor planning of the team management.

“Pakistan’s batting line-up was always going to be vulnerable on Australian tracks but our bowlers were expected to give tough time to the Australian batsmen, but this time even our bowlers failed miserably,” he told ‘The News’.

Jalal, a PCB level-four and ECB level-three coach, asked what Azhar Mehmood was doing when Wahab Riaz continued to bowl no-balls. “He bowled eleven no balls and there was no remedy,” Jalal said. “It seems that either our bowlers were fatigued or they had lost confidence against the Aussies who were smashing each and every bowler from the beginning.

“Azhar Mehmood is not a good coach for international cricket. A couple of years ago he himself was playing cricket. Against a tough opponent his abilities have been exposed.

“It is against tough teams that the mental strength and the talent of coaches and players are ascertained,” said the former fast bowler.

Jalal said Pakistan cricket was being run on old formulas which do not work in foreign countries. “Look how David Warner batted form the very first over. That’s the difference between them and us. Times have changed. Now you have to attack from the beginning. The Aussies did that which made our bowlers defensive.

“All our bowlers’ average in Australia was more than 30, so one can imagine the condition of our bowlers,” said Jalal.

On Misbah’s future, he said that time has come for Misbah to say good-bye. “It is unfortunate that nobody is willing to go when they are still being respected. People have to be driven out,” he added.

He expressed surprise over ignoring Sohail Khan for the ODI series. “He played in the World Cup and took wickets there. He took wickets in England and also batted well, but he has been ignored. It is regrettable,” said Jalal.

He said PCB must examine why a team that was the number one just a couple of months ago slipped to fifth position.

Jalal said PCB would have to take some drastic steps. “Otherwise Pakistan Test team would face problems in West Indies tour. They are not a strong side but they defeated Pakistan in the last Test in the UAE,” he added.

