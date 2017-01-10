Islamabad: After the sealing of its campus in the Sir Syed Memorial Society’s building, the Centre for Advance Studies in Engineering (CASE) says it will take the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to the court for the move.

The civic agency had sealed the building on Sunday for being used for commercial purposes though its allotment letter suggested an auditorium, library, reading room and museum will be developed on the plot.

The CASE, a private engineering educational institute, insisted it offered education, which was not a commercial activity. CASE representative Khawaja Shafaat Ahmad said the sealing of the campus by the CDA would be challenged in the court of the law.

