Islamabad: Rs1 billion more funds has been released for the ongoing up-gradation of educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The development occurred last week after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed annoyance after learning about the delay in the release of money, and reprimanded the officials concerned, a source told ‘The News.’

According to the source, more than Rs4 billion has already been allocated for the Prime Minister’s Educational Sector Reforms Programme being executed in ICT to upgrade or put up buildings, computer labs, playgrounds and other facilities at government schools and colleges.

Provision of buses to educational institutions is also part of the programme, which is watched over by the prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, through a committee comprising few MNAs and FDE officials.

Under the PMESRP, the upgradation of Islamabad’s 22 schools and colleges has been completed, while work on 200 more is in progress. The rest will be upgraded in the third phase.

