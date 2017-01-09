PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the federal government has completely kept Khyber Pakhtunkwa out of the ambit of CPEC, which would adversely affect the people.

In a statement here, he regretted that the grievances of KP had not been addressed in 6th Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) on CPEC in China. He said that three vital projects had been approved for Sindh, ie Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zones, and it had satisfied the Sindh government.

However, he added, the fate of KP in CPEC is not yet certain, which has been causing embarrassment to Pakhtuns. Sherpao said that the QWP had not been taken into confidence on the outcome of the JCC, which created serious misgivings about it.

0



0







QWP chief criticises Centre over CPEC was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177752-QWP-chief-criticises-Centre-over-CPEC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "QWP chief criticises Centre over CPEC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177752-QWP-chief-criticises-Centre-over-CPEC.