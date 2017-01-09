LAHORE

Pakistan People's Party former secretary information, Lahore chapter, Faisal Mir has said the PML-N government has greatly disappointed the nation whose woes have multiplied under its tenure.In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faisal Mir said the PML-N government had done nothing for the relief of the poor and price-hike had gone unchecked since it came to power. He said the corruption tale of the rulers had also brought sheer disrespect to the nation, particularly over Panama case.

ZAB birthday: A cake cutting ceremony on the 89th birthday of Pakistan People’s Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was held on Sunday at the residence of former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash. The ceremony was attended by PPP jialas from Northern Lahore including Mian Zahid Mehmood, Liaquat Ali Shah, Master Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Zeeshan and others.

Quran Khwani: Funeral prayers for former MPA and niece of PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi, daughter of Ch Javed Chattha and wife of nephew of former Governor Mushtaq Gurmani Khalid Khan, Jayeda Khalid Khan, was held at the Gurmani House on Sunday and she was laid to rest amidst tears and sobs. "Quran Khwani" for the departed soul will be held at the Gurmani House 44 G Main Gulberg, opposite College of Home Economics Lahore today at 2 pm.

