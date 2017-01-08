ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said Panama Papers were not an issue of the Pakistani people and would not affect the political credibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The Panama Papers issue should be resolved soon and the government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the case, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party had no credibility and they were levelling allegations against the government for political point scoring.

These allegations were levelled by opponents against the PML-N in 1980s and 1990s as well, he added.

He said the PTI leaders claimed about him that Khawaja Asif’s wicket will be down adding these same things had been repeated by the PTI. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan stated in the Supreme Court that levelling allegations against the government was the right of the opposition but not responsible to provide evidences.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan was collecting donations from people and accountable to give answer of it. To a question, he said the challenges of terrorism and extremism would take some time to be completely eliminated from the country. He said the operations like Karachi should be carried out any part of the country if needed. He said the government was focusing on the National Action Plan and also achieved immense successes in this regard.

0



0







Panama Papers not to affect credibility of PML-N: Khawaja Asif was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177634-Panama-Papers-not-to-affect-credibility-of-PML-N-Khawaja-Asif/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Panama Papers not to affect credibility of PML-N: Khawaja Asif" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177634-Panama-Papers-not-to-affect-credibility-of-PML-N-Khawaja-Asif.