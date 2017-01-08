LANDIKOTAL: Expanding the Prime Minister's National Health Programme to Fata, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi distributed health cards among 100 poor families in Khyber Agency.

A large number of locals attended the distribution ceremony in the Khugakhel area of Landikotal. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Senator Taj Muhammad said the government was taking interest in providing health facilities to Fata folks.

He said those registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be the beneficiaries in the first phase.

He said that with the passage of time, more deserving families would also be issued health cards so that everyone could benefit from the programme. He added that every cardholder would be entitled to get free medical treatment from Rs50,000 to 0.5 million every year.

He said that in special cases, they would increase the amount after getting approval from the authorities.

Senator Taj Muhammad said that initially, they distributed 100 health cards among the poor families in Landikotal.

He said a total of 44,000 people from Jamrud and Landikotal would be issued the cards in the coming days.

He added that the cardholders could be provided free medical treatment in Al-Shifa, Naseer Teaching and North-West hospitals in Peshawar.

