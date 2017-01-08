Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has said construction work on the Golimar underpass will be completed by January 15, after which the surrounding areas will get rid of frequent traffic jams.

“I have this desire that this underpass be named after a renowned personality,” he said while talking to media representatives after inspecting development work on the project on Saturday.

He was accompanied by DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, Senior Director MS Masood Alam, DG Technical Services Shahab Anwer and others.

The mayor said that the underpass being built at a cost of Rs450 million had a length of 375 meters and a width of eight meters. He added that the project had earlier faced delays.

He directed that good standards and durability should be ensured in the construction of the underpass.

Akthar said the installation of a pedestrian bridge would also be started just after the completion of that project.

Separately, speaking at a reception arranged by the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad in honour of the mayor in Kharadar, Akhtar said the traders’ community had a major role in the development and progress of the city and the country.

“It is a good omen that all traders have gathered on one platform. We will solve the problems of this city with our unity and harmony.”

The Chairman of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Attique Mir, Chairman Cloth Market S. Alam, Akram Rana and other traders and shopkeepers also attended this programme.

He thanked the traders’ community and said that in order to ensure cleanliness in the business hub of the city, shopkeepers would be provided with special bags to dispose of garbage.

He said the business community gave taxes; therefore, they deserved better civic facilities.

“Despite not having resources and powers, we have started a 100-day cleanliness drive in some selected union councils of Karachi, which is aimed at showing that if we could clean some union councils with limited resources, all problems of city could be solved with the availability of resources.”

He said the Sindh chief minister too wanted to solve the problems of the city.

Welcoming the mayor, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Attique Milr said the mayor had the desire to solve the problems of the city; therefore, the government should give them powers.

He hoped that the mayor with his team would resolve their problems.

