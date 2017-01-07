LAHORE

Minister for Human Rights Kammran Michael inaugurated theme song “Roti Aankh k Aaanso” at Alhamra on Friday.

The song is written by Dr Jawwaz Jafri. Kamran Michael and Sahfqat Ali Khan sang the song. Both were lauded by the participants.

The theme of the song is humans, love and depressed people. The song is dedicated to the Kashmiries who are facing torture and fighting for their freedom. People from all walks of life participated in the event.

