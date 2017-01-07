Punjab Food Authority’s scope extended to five more divisions

CM orders amendments to PFA Act 2011 for mover severe punishment

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while chairing a meeting Friday reviewed work of Punjab Food Authority. Analysing the progress of food authority, he accorded approval for the extension of prerogative of the authority to five other divisions of the province and take immediate steps to establish it at the same lines like Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Murree.

The chief minister directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown without any pressure against the people involved in adulteration business. He said the elements engaged in the adulteration business were the enemies of humanity and just like spurious drugs culprits needed to be held accountable. He said dedication and honesty was needed on our part to root out this evil trade as citizens could not be left vulnerable before these tyrants. He said that adulterator won’t be allowed to risk people’s life and would surely be put behind the bars with heavy fines being imposed. There is a dire need of strict laws against these elements as only fine is not enough for their heinous activities. He directed to arrest the owner of every such place where adulteration and poisonous food is found and legal actions to be carried out against him. He took notice of Rawalpindi food inspector who was guilty of supporting these elements and ordered to carry out strict legal action against him. Adulteration-free food especially pure milk and ghee which is basic need of kids and others is necessary for constitution of healthy society.

He directed for amendments to Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 to make punishments more severe and impose heavy fines along with imprisonments and qualified human resource at merit basis to be appointed to enhance authority’s capacity. He expressed his indignation over delay in hiring process and directed to draft amended Punjab food rules 1960 as soon as possible. He endorsed that authority should take its internal decisions autonomously rather than forwarding summaries. He extended his approval for the establishment of Intelligence System in Punjab Food Authority. It would be convenient to keep an eye on adulteration mafia as well as working of PFA through intelligence system. He vowed to curb the menace of adulteration mafia and provide hygienic food to the public. PFA DG Noor-ul-Amin Mengal briefed the participants about activities and future plans of authority. Food Minister Bilal Yasin, provincial secretary, adviser Dr Umer Saif, IG Police, secretaries of the departments concerned and seniors officers attended the meeting.

spurious drugs: Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review the progress of campaign launched for the elimination of spurious and substandard drugs in the province.

The chief minister directed to speed up the pace of campaign and implement zero-tolerance policy for the culprits involved in this business. He said strict punishment was being ensured and heavy fines to be imposed on those who indulge in the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit medicines.

He said quality medicines are right of every citizen and we will leave no stone unturned to provide our people with their rights. In this regard, the Punjab government is introducing a modern system of procurement, supply and distribution of medicines. Also latest drug testing lab has been established in Lahore whereas labs in other five cities are in upgrading process.

He also directed to ensure swift appointment of qualified professionals in Lahore Drug Testing Lab and send medicines samples to world’s best testing labs. He said the menace of bogus drugs should be eliminated from the province at any cost.

All the departments concerned have to work with full devotion to nip this evil in the bud, he added.

