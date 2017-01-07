Trained fishermen safely release entangled leatherback turtle

Fishermen trained by WWF-Pakistan safely released an entangled leatherback turtle, one of the rarest marine turtles, at Khori Great Bank near Indus Swatch, about 100 nautical miles from Karachi.

The five-feet long turtle had been caught in a gillnet laid to catch tuna on Wednesday and Nakhuda Saeed Badsha, captain of the tuna gillnet vessel, and his crew safely released after a 20-minute struggle.

This is for the first time that such a large turtle was released by fishermen in Pakistan’s high seas, as per a statement issued. According to Muhammad Moazzam Khan, technical adviser for WWF-Pakistan, the leatherback turtle is among the rarest of marine turtles in Pakistan and recent studies reveal that this species is declining precipitously throughout its distribution range, including Pakistan.

He said that a large bloom of jellyfish – which leatherback turtles feed upon –was reported at the same location by WWF-Pakistan in December 2016. “This is possibly why the leatherback turtle was attracted to the area and got entangled in the fishing net,” said Khan.

Five species of marine turtles are reported to occur along the coast of Pakistan –green, olive-ridley, hawksbill, loggerhead and leatherback turtles.

Of these, leatherbacks are considered to be the rarest species. Globally, they are listed as vulnerable in IUCN’s Red List of threatened species. Previously, there were seven authentic reports of its confirmed occurrence in Pakistani waters.

Two dead leatherback turtles were reported by the Sindh Wildlife Department in the 1980s from the coast of Karachi, whereas one dead turtle was reported from Gwadar (West Bay) in 2012.

For the first time, a live turtle became entangled in a net on April 16, 2013 when a group of fishermen operating a monofilament gillnet caught a large leatherback turtle and brought it back to shore in Gwadar near Surbandar village.

The turtle was safely released by WWF-Pakistan staff.

The second giant live leatherback turtle was caught in gillnet in Surbandar and was brought to Gwadar and later released back in waters.

The third leatherback turtle was entangled in tuna gillnets near Ghora Bari offshore waters on October 22, 2016 and was released after a very long struggle.

On November 17, 2016, one large leatherback turtle was found dead possibly due to collision with a boat at Miani Hor lagoon near Sonmiani, Lasbela district, Balochistan.

Rab Nawaz, senior director programmes for WWF-Pakistan, appreciated the effort of the fishermen in releasing the leatherback turtle, noting that its abundance in the Indian Ocean has undergone dramatic decline in the past 40 years.

The global population of this species was estimated to be 115,000 adult females in 1982, but declined to 30-40,000 in 1996. The nesting colony in Terengganu, Malaysia, went from more than 3,000 females in 1968, to 20 in 1993 and to just 2 recorded recently - there are no signs of recovery.

He elaborated that as WWF considers leatherbacks a priority species, it has initiated a number of programmes globally to protect nesting beaches and near shore habitats by establishing and strengthening sanctuaries and wildlife refuges.

Furthermore, he stressed for the need to raise awareness among local communities so that they protect turtles and their nests and reduce by-catch in fishing gears.

0



0







Trained fishermen safely release entangled leatherback turtle was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177323-Trained-fishermen-safely-release-entangled-leatherback-turtle/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trained fishermen safely release entangled leatherback turtle" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177323-Trained-fishermen-safely-release-entangled-leatherback-turtle.