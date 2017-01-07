Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised a seminar on heart diseases. Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) Major General (r) Azhar Kiani was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman of Metro Bus Project and former member national assembly Hanif Abbasi, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, group leaders Sheikh Shabir, SM Naseem, former president, member of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar Major General (r) Azhar Kiani underscored the need for adopting an active, healthy and happy lifestyle to prevent cardiac diseases. The ratio of heart diseases has been jumped up in Pakistan and cases of cardiac arrest are increasing among adults between the age of 40 and 60, he said.

He warned that “if a person has diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, is obese or a smoker, the risk of heart diseases is higher”. He said patients should consult their physicians and get a recommended diet plan to keep their cholesterol levels and blood pressure under control. Azhar Kiani said that young people between the ages of 19 and 25 had started coming to hospitals with cardiovascular disease. Smoking, less sleep, no exercise and junk food are the major reasons for this alarming trend and lifestyle changes are needed among young people to prevent cardiovascular disease, he added.

Chairman Metro Bus project Hanif Abbasi said that RIC is the gift from Punjab Government for the people of Rawalpindi. Government is committed to provide health facilities at the door step. Rawalpindi Institute of Urology will be completed by December 2017, he informed.

Earlier, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal in his welcome address said that we should be proud of having a state of the art hospital in our locality and urged government to replicate the same model in other public hospitals. He said RCCI will ink an MoU with RIC to provide free of cost treatment for the needy.

He also gave a short brief on RCCI current and upcoming events. In the end, memento was presented to the chief guest.

