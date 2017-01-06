Cases of violence against women increase

ISLAMABAD: The cases of violence against women (VAW) are on the rise as an official report reveals that there have been 53,364 such reported cases in Pakistan from 2011 to 2015, showing 34% increase during this period. Police sources said that the report shows that only the crime of “honour” killings showed a decrease of 24.3 % during these years i.e. 2011-2015.

Punjab, followed by Sindh, KP, AJK, Balochistan, ICT, Gilgit Baltistan, has the highest percentage of the registered cases of the VAW in the year 2015. The Punjab reported the highest number of “honor” crimes in comparison to the other regions, including Sindh, which is generally perceived to have the greatest number of greatest number of pockets of “honor” killings.

KPK reported the highest number of cases of harassment at workplace in 2015. Sexual violence that includes rape showed an increase in registered cases in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, AJK and ICT.

Domestic violence kept on rising in all the four provinces during the years under study. Burning was also on rise in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and ICT. Vani, one of several harmful cultural practices, is not reported from any part of the country except Punjab and KPK. In Punjab three cases were reported in 2015, six cases in 2014, three cases in 2013, four cases in 2012 and two cases in 2011. In KPK, five cases were reported in 2015, four in 2014, one in 2013 and two each in 2012 and 2011.

Details show that the total number of reported cases of VAW in Pakistan from 2011 to 2015 are 9395, 9999, 9185, 11557 and 13228 respectively. The trend shows a gradual increase in reported VAW crime from 2011 to 2015 except in the year 2013. Overall, a 34.2% increase can be observed in 2015 as compared to 2011.

In Punjab, the number of registered cases between 2011 and 2015 stood at 6859, 7542, 6755, 7211 and 7267 respectively with an increase of 5.8 % in 2015 in comparison to 2011. If the statistics from all the other areas under consideration are combined, the result will yield a smaller number of VAW crimes as compared to the single province of Punjab. However, the increased reporting of VAW in Punjab could be attributed to the improved accessibility to media and law enforcement agencies.

In Sindh, the report said, the number of registered cases for the years 2011 to 2015 were 1272, 1204, 1023, 3159 and 4630 respectively with an increase of 129% in 2015 as compared to 2011.

In KPK, 541, 530, 644, 546 and 617 cases were registered for the years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively showing an increase of 13% in 2015 when compared to 2011.

In Balochistan, the number of VAW cases remained 220, 251, 277, 247 and 279 for the years 2011 to 2015 respectively with an increase of 23.7% in 2015 as compared to 2011.

In ICT, 82, 85, 77, 29 and 85 cases were registered in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively with an increase of 3.6% in 2015 as compared to 2011.

In AJK, for the years from 2011 to 2015, total 379, 349, 360, 311 and 335 cases were registered with a decrease of 12% in 2015 as compared to 2011.

In total, 53364 cases of VAW were reported from seven regions under study for the period from 2011 to 2015. There was a 34% increase in the reported cases of VAW. Only crimes of “honor” killing showed a decrease of -24.3 in the previous five years.

Police sources while quoting the report said that during the year 2011, nearly 73% cases were reported from Punjab. Sindh had the second highest instance of reported VAW cases with a total 1272 cases which form 14% of the total reported cases. From KPK, total 541 cases were reported. In AJK, 379 cases were registered while 220 cases were registered in Balochistan. ICT had a total of 82 reported cases. GB ended up with 38 registered cases while Railways had only 04 cases.

During the year 2012, 7542 cases were reported in Punjab. Sindh had the second highest percentage of reported VAW cases, i.e. 12%. In KPK, 5.35% cases were reported. AJK registered 349 cases of VAW, and Balochistan 251. ICT had a total of 85 reported cases. In GB 51 cases were registered during the year while Railways police registered 05 cases.

In 2013, a total of 9185 cases were reported across the country of which 73.5% were from Punjab, 11% from Sindh, and 7% cases from KPK. AJK reported 360 cases of VAW, and Balochistan 277. ICT had 77 reported cases. In GB 46 cases were registered during the year, while Railways police registered 03 cases.

Data from 2014 shows that 62% cases were registered in Punjab, 27% in Sindh, 5% in KPK with decrease of 2 %. AJK reported 311 cases of VAW, and Balochistan 247. ICT had 29 reported cases. In GB 49 cases were registered during the year, while Railways police registered 05 cases.

Data from 2015 shows that 54% of VAW cases were registered in Punjab, 35% in Sindh, 5% in KPK. AJK reported 335 cases of VAW, and Balochistan 279. ICT had 85 reported cases. In GB 10 cases were registered during the year, while Railways police registered 05 cases.

The report said that according to an estimate, approximately 70% to 90% of Pakistani women are subjected to domestic violence. Various forms of domestic violence in the country include physical, mental and emotional abuse. Some common types include honor killing, spousal abuse, including marital rape, acid attacks and being burned by family members.

In Punjab, 6859, 7542, 6755, 7211 and 7267 cases were registered for the years from 2011 to 2015 respectively with an increase of 5.8 % in 2015 when compared to 2011. Statistics show that crime increased in the year 2012 and dropped in 2013; however, in 2105 it again increased as compared to 2014.

In Sindh, 1272, 1204, 1023, 3159 and 4630 cases were registered from 2011 to 2015 respectively with an increase of 129% in 2015 as compared to 2011 which is quite high. Statistics show that the crime against women remained almost static in 2011 and 2012 while it decreased a little during the year 2013. However, a sharp increase during the year 2014 and 2015 can be seen.

If percentage of increase and decrease in VAW cases between the year 2011 and 2015 is taken into consideration, it reveals that in Sindh there is a striking decrease in cases of honor killing i.e. 68%. Similarly, harassment in the workplace has also decreased by 63.7%. However, this is important to note that total crime has increased to 129% due to the great increase in miscellaneous crime category i.e. 235%.

In KPK, 541, 530, 644, 546 and 617 cases were registered from 2011 to 2015 respectively with an increase of 13% in 2015 as compared to 2011. Statistics show that VAW remained almost static in 2011 and 2012 while it increased by 17% during the year 2013. However, there was again a decrease of 0.9% during the year 2014 and again 13% increase in 2015 when compared to 2011.

If percentage of increase and decrease in VAW cases between the year 2011 and 2015 is taken into consideration, it reveals that in KPK there is a 20% increase in honor killings. An increase of 20% in sexual violence and 32% in harassment at the work place were noted. However, there was a 13% increase in total reported crime as compared to 2011.

In Balochistan, 220, 251, 277, 247 and 279 cases were registered in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 with an increase of 23.7% in 2015 as compared to 2011. Statistics show that VAW increased in 2012 and 2013 while it got decreased in 2014. However, this again rose to 23.7% in 2015. All percentages are compared to that in 2011 as base year. The trend shows slight fluctuations in these cases. If percentage of increase and decrease in VAW cases between the year 2011 and 2015 is taken into consideration, it reveals that there is a 20% increase in domestic violence while honor killing decreased by 30.5%. In 2015, six cases of burning have been registered against two cases in 2011. However, there are no cases registered under vani and harassment at workplace during these years.

In Islamabad Capital Territory 82, 85, 77, 29 and 85 cases were registered in total during 2011 to 2015 respectively with an increase of 3.6% in 2015 as compared to 2011. Statistics show that VAW increased from 2011 to 2015 except in 2014. The trend shows the constant fluctuations in cases of VAW. If percentage of increase and decrease in VAW cases between the year 2011 and 2015 is taken into consideration, it reveals that domestic violence decreased by 72.5% in 2015 as compared to 2011. While there are no cases registered during these years under honor killing, vani and harassment at workplace. In 2015, 31 cases of sexual violence have been registered against 10 cases in 2011. However, there is a decrease in miscellaneous cases by 13%.

In AJK 379, 349, 360, 311 and 335 cases were registered during the years 2011 to 2015 respectively with a decrease of 12% in 2015 as compared to 2011. Statistics show that 17 cases of domestic violence were registered in 2015 as compared to only one case in 2011. It can be seen that domestic violence increased during these five years; whereas, no cases were registered under vani and harassment at workplace. However, two cases of burning during the year 2012 and one case of honor killing during the year 2014 were registered. Sexual violence increased to 63% in 2015 against that in 2011. However, there is a decrease in miscellaneous cases by 23%.

