The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Anees as professor of nephrology at King Edward Medical University after his selection as professor of nephrology by Punjab Public Service Commission.

Prof Dr Muhammad thanked the provincial government for his appointment on merit. He said there was a lot to be done in nephrology so that kidney patients could get relief. He said awareness should be created among people about the kidney problems.

