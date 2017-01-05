KARACHII: The Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and Award Ceremony was held at the PN Dockyard on Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While addressing the parade, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that an efficient and strong navy is vital for the protection of Pakistan maritime interests. He expressed his complete satisfaction over the professional competence and performance of Pakistan Navy Fleet. He said that during the last year, the Pakistan Navy Fleet participated in various maritime exercises and live weapon firings. Active participation of PN fleet in these operations helped in improving operational plans, material state and operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy. Furthermore, successful missile firings and effectively thwarting adversary’s submarine attempt of intrusion in our area is also a testimony of the PN fleet’s professional capability. Realising the challenges faced to ensure security of Gwadar Port, the Hub of CPEC project, the naval chief also lauded the raising of a dedicated Task Force 88 for CPEC’s maritime security and reaffirmed that the Pakistan Navy will continue to discharge its responsibilities and contribute effectively in ensuring the security of maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

The naval chief further said that acquisition of Hangor class submarines would greatly add to the operational capability of Pakistan Navy. In addition, he also said that efforts are in hand to acquire modern warships. The naval chief said that besides the acquisition of modern weapon systems, we should also keep in mind that it is the rigorous training and untiring efforts which can provide us an edge over the enemy.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, while presenting an account of the operational achievements of Pakistan Navy Fleet during the year 2016, said that besides successful conduct of major maritime exercises and other operational activities, Fleet units actively participated in various multinational as well as bilateral exercises and operational deployments. Commander Pakistan Fleet also highlighted the successful surface-to-surface anti ship missile firing as a hallmark of PN Fleet’s readiness.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to units adjudged best during the year 2016. PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS ASLAT, PNS NASR, PNS MADADGAR, PNS MUHAFIZ, PNS AZMAT, PNS ZARRAR, PN Submarine KHALID, 333 Aviation SQN, Survey and Re-build Depot GROUP and Survey Vessel BEHR PAIMA won efficiency shields for their respective squadrons.

0



0







PN Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade, awards ceremony held was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176925-PN-Fleet-Annual-Efficiency-Competition-Parade-awards-ceremony-held/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PN Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade, awards ceremony held" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176925-PN-Fleet-Annual-Efficiency-Competition-Parade-awards-ceremony-held.