A midwinter’s nightmare

Air pollution has become one of the major problems across the world. Air pollution is caused by carbon emission and almost everyone is aware of its lethal effects, but nothing is being done to combat it. Since October 2016, smog has covered all of Punjab and there is no apparent way to subside it. In the winter, each morning welcomes a thick blanket of smog which creates difficulties in breathing.

There is no way to get rid of industrial emissions – which have a major role in increasing air pollution, but efforts should be made to reduce the emission. Trees plantation, eco-friendly cars, and creating better air pollution laws can help reduce the levels of air pollution. If timely safety measures are not taken, more damage would be done to the planet.

Nimra Anjum

Faisalabad

