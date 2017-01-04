PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt visited the Fort Balahisar, the headquarters of Frontier Corps, on Tuesday. On arrival to HQ Frontier Corps KP, he was received by IGFC Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood. A smartly turned out contingent of Frontier Corps presented guard of honour to him, said a press release.

He laid floral wreath on Shuhada monument and offered dua for the departed souls. IGFC Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood briefed him about operational preparedness and administrative matters with special emphasis on new raisings.

The corps commander commended the role of FC in the war against terror and assured full support.During the visit, the corps commander also met with troops and officers of FC and expressed satisfaction on operational readiness, morale and motivation.

Butt visits Fort Balahisar was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International on January 04, 2017