MANSEHRA: The scenic Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall of the season on Tuesday, brining mercury down across the district.

The snowfall, which started on Monday night, continued the entire day intermittently, leading to severe chill in the district.The tourists could not proceed ahead from Kaghan owing to continuous snowfall.

“I have rushed to Kaghan valley in the morning to enjoy the first snowfall of this season but police stopped us in Kaghan and didn’t allow to proceed ahead because of dangerous road condition,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi told reporters.

“We have not been allowing tourists beyond Kaghan town as Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road has become dangerous for motorists because of heavy snowfall,” said Mohammad Tariq, the SHO Kaghan Police Station.Mansehra, Kohistan and Torghar districts also received rain, which caused severe chill there.

