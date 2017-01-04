LAHORE

With a view to sensitise overseas Pakistanis about investment opportunities in Punjab and establishment of institutional mechanism for solving their problems at the earliest, the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has so far successfully held road shows in different countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

OPC Punjab Vice-Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt said a large number of expatriate Pakistanis had participated in the road shows and hailed the establishment of OPC. During these road shows, the OPC team briefed the overseas Pakistanis how they could contact OPC for redress of their complaints relating to government agencies of Punjab. Shaheen Khalid Butt said that during the road shows, OPC high-ups informed the participants about the investment opportunities in Punjab especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, livestock and dairy development, mines and minerals, tourism and infrastructure.

Drive: DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin has appealed to all the citizens that besides abiding by the law, also avoid using tinted glass and inappropriate number plates for their cars. The officers and the field staff have been directed by him that no tinted glasses and inappropriate number plates be tolerated at all. On the encroachment end, he added, that the City Traffic Police Lahore had a plenty of success stories on encroachment cleanup in the city on daily basis.

Meanwhile, the traffic wardens of the City Traffic Police Lahore ensured smooth flow of traffic at Shahdara Chowk during a protest demonstration ther.

Around 40 to 50 locals protested together and raised slogans against Lesco and affected the traffic flow at Shahdara Chowk.

