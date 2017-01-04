Year 2016 has ended on a positive note. This is with reference to rare show of national consensus displayed by top representatives of the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan on the occasion of the Joint Cooperation Committee of the CPEC held in Beijing in December, 2016. It was for the first time that all chief ministers attend the meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee of the CPEC. Previously, only the CM Punjab used to attend these meetings. The CMs of Sindh and KP, who had earlier expressed that the project was more inclined towards development in Punjab, have been satisfied with the approval of a few development projects in their respective regions.

It is hoped that in 2017, the show of national consensus will be more often for the country’s national interests. Spirit of cooperation and accommodation of each others’ point of view will also be upheld and continue within Pakistan also and will not end on their return home from China. As reported in the media, the people of Pakistan will certainly and surely love to see their unity again and again. This will go a long way in promoting and strengthening national integration, unity and solidarity, please.

M Z Rifat

Lahore

0



0







Unity is strength was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176552-Unity-is-strength/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Unity is strength" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176552-Unity-is-strength.