ISLAMABAD: Expected spell of rainfall in the country will bring about positive impact on all seasonal crops, including vegetables and fruit orchids across the country.

The much-awaited rains would be most beneficial for wheat, the major cash crop of the season cultivated over millions of hectares, an official of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said rains are much required for wheat crop cultivated in rain-fed areas and would help in growth and nourishment of the plant. The wheat crop is passing its fourth and fifth leaf stage, he said, adding that in rain-fed areas the wheat plant would be revived and get momentum in growth and nourishment.

The rains would also brought about positive impact on fodder and boost its production as it is sown over a large area in order to fulfill the food requirements of livestock, he added. The expected spell of rains would also be beneficial for mustard crop. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rains, which would continue with the intervals of three to four days and provide positive impact on environment.

0



0







Rains to bring about positive impact on seasonal crops was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176518-Rains-to-bring-about-positive-impact-on-seasonal-crops/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rains to bring about positive impact on seasonal crops" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176518-Rains-to-bring-about-positive-impact-on-seasonal-crops.