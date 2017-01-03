ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Justice Amir Hani Muslim on Monday distanced himself from the bench formed for hearing of Punjab government’s appeal in the Orange Line Train project.

As five-member larger bench of the top court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim resumed the hearing, the chief of the bench Justice Amir Hani excused himself from hearing the case due to personal reasons.

The bench forwarded the case to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for constitution of another bench for further hearing.

Meanwhile, Punjab Mass Transit Authority’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan requested the court to resume the proceedings at the earliest on which the judge said how he could fix the next date when he was not hearing the case.

Moreover, the case has been adjourned for an indefinite time period. It is worth mentioning here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on August 19 had announced its verdict on petitions against the Orange Line Metro Train project upholding an earlier decision stopping construction within 200 feet of 11 heritage sites. The division bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh declared the government’s NoC null and void.

0



0







Justice Hani recuses himself from hearing of Orange Line Train case was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176409-Justice-Hani-recuses-himself-from-hearing-of-Orange-Line-Train-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Justice Hani recuses himself from hearing of Orange Line Train case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176409-Justice-Hani-recuses-himself-from-hearing-of-Orange-Line-Train-case.